Top cop explains tight-lipped approach to murder investigation

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney has sought to remind the public of the many implications that could occur if certain details regarding the murder investigation of Customs officer, Nigel Christian, were to be shared with the public.

Christian was abducted from his McKinnons home on July 10, and his bullet-riddled body was found that same evening in the New Winthorpes area.

This has prompted a number of protests and calls for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Although he continues to ask the public for their patience and support, Rodney, while speaking on Observer AM yesterday, explained why certain information on the case has not been placed in the public domain, since it could tip off the perpetrators.

“A number of things have been done and it is always difficult to discuss the progress of an ongoing investigation in the media. I mean a lot of persons are still thinking that you can investigate or try a case for that matter in the media. Just as the family members are concerned, general members of the public are concerned, but you must also bear in mind that potential suspects are also listening to media too, and I think sometimes we are having those conversations as if, well the perpetrators are not listening, but they are listening to hear what we are up to and what might be our next move and where we are so far,” Rodney explained.

He assured the public that the investigating officers are going the extra mile to solve this case, but he noted that no sort of information can be shared with the public, such that could complicate the case once it is brought before the courts.

“We have been doing quite a bit of work in that matter, from day one, and I must commend the investigators for the type of work that they have been doing. Every day they go beyond the call of duty to get additional information, to interview other persons, to record statements, to gather things that we believe may be of evidential value; exhibiting search warrants … just trying to gather as much information. But, obviously, we cannot identify what we are doing out there in the media because some of the persons that might be of interest, they are listening, their lawyers are listening and making notes and are just waiting for an opportunity to use anything prejudicial in their favour,” Commissioner Rodney said.

He is reiterating calls for the public to work hand in hand with the police and to share any information that they may garner with law enforcement, adding that he is convinced that there are persons in the public who have information but may not want to step forward.

Regarding the ongoing protests, the most recent of which was held yesterday morning, Rodney noted that he has no issue with persons taking such an action; however he believes that some people out there are using this investigation to further their political agendas.

“I am still convinced that there are persons in our communities at all levels in our community that have information that can be helpful to us … I don’t think anyone can question the passion of the investigators in this matter. Nobody can question the commitment in that investigation and even when people try their politics with certain things, I know from day one we have asked for certain things from the government and we have received it,” Commissioner Rodney said.