Top clubs repeat as winners in ABFA President’s Cup

October 10, 2017 OBSERVER media The Big Scores No comments
Former 13 times Premier Division champions Empire, Swetes FC and former back to back champions, SAP FC were all repeat winners in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) President’s Cup on Sunday.

Playing in Johnson’s village, Empire dominated 5P’s Wadadli FC to win 3-0 with goals coming from Chad Vidal, Rodney Lawrence and Twadadre Jacobs as they continue to dominate Group 4. The victory follows their 8-0 trouncing of CPTSA Wings last week.

Also, SAP recorded their second victory of the competition, hammering Westham 5-0 in Group 7 when they clashed in Bolans.

National striker Peter “Big Pete” Byers led the way with a hattrick, scoring in minutes 22, 38 and 66 while Tyrique Tonge scored in the 52nd minute and Kujahri Thomas was on target in minute 71 also for the victors.

In the other match played Sunday, Premier Division newcomers, Swetes FC, had an easy 4-0 victory over Bendals.

Playing in Group 8, the goals were shared equally between Ajarni Thomas, Tnoy Andrew, Juwan Roberts and Joel Jacobs who all netted once to hand Swetes their second win in Group 8.

Meanwhile, the scheduled contest between Pares and Tryum has been rescheduled for a date to be announced.

On Saturday, Pigotts Bullets defeated Real Blizzard 6-0, Bolans FC beat Hill Top 2-1 and Police was a no-show against Parham.
