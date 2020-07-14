Too early to seek outside help with Customs inspector murder – AG

Spread the love













The brutal killing of a respected Customs inspector has touched the hearts of citizens who staged a protest today, joining mounting calls for the government to seek outside assistance to find the killers.

Christian was allegedly abducted from his home on Friday night by four armed men. He was later found dead in the vicinity of New Winthorpes with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

His death comes months after one of his other colleagues – Cornell Benjamin – was shot in both legs.

Protestors who gathered outside the National Security Minister’s office on Queen Elizabeth Highway this morning are appealing for bodies such as the FBI and London’s Scotland Yard to be brought in to help.

Former Member of Parliament for the St George’s constituency, Dr Jacqui Quinn, said those gathered were afraid and enraged, and were urging Minister Steadroy Benjamin to seek the assistance of the overseas agencies.

However, Benjamin described those requests as premature. The minister, who has responsibility for the police, told Observer the investigation is still in its early stages and expressed confidence in the capabilities of local law enforcement officials. He added that any request for assistance from police chiefs would be honoured.

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney, speaking on Observer AM, said while local officers are well equipped to do their jobs, he was not ruling out the need for external assistance.