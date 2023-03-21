Toddler and her father shot in alleged domestic dispute

- Advertisement -

A two-year-old girl and her father were said to be in stable condition after being shot at their home in Cassada Gardens over the weekend.

The two are nursing gunshot wounds at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

The incident occurred around 10:45 pm on Sunday at Cassada Gardens.

According to reports, the incident was as a result of an altercation between the father and an armed man during a domestic dispute.

The two men were reportedly scuffling for the firearm when the father of the child was shot in the hip and thigh and the toddler was shot at least once in the right leg.

Police are investigating the alleged shooting and a firearm was recovered by the police.

One man is assisting the police with the investigation.