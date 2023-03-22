Toddler and father recovering after Cassada Gardens shooting

- Advertisement -

A two-year-old girl and her father are said to be recovering well following a shooting in Cassada Gardens on Sunday.

The two remain warded at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Sources say both the father and child are conscious and comfortable, with excellent indicators.

According to reports, the incident was a result of an altercation between the father and an armed man during a domestic dispute.

The two men were reportedly scuffling for the firearm when the father was shot in the hip and thigh and the toddler was shot at least once in the right leg.

Police are investigating the incident. One man has been assisting them with the probe.