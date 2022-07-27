Titans and Green City to clash in Grays Green football final

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Anderson E Carty Titans and Green City will clash in the final of the Anderson E Carty-sponsored Grays Green Community Football League on Saturday after winning their respective semifinal encounters at the Perth playing field on Tuesday.

Playing in the first semifinal, Titans defeated Parham by a close 3-2 margin. Amiel Joseph and Eugene Kirwan both struck once for Titans while an own-goal accounted for the other strike. Donje Huston scored both goals for Parham in a losing effort.

In the other semifinal contest, Green City edged El Guapo 4-3 in a high-scoring affair. For Green City, Zaire Scott, Ricardo Watson and Gomaraly Joseph all netted once with an own-goal accounting for the other conversion.

Raheem Joseph, who scored twice and Jalmaro Calvin with a single strike, both had goals for El Guapo in a losing effort.

The final is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm at the King George V Grounds.