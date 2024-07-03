Tips for a successful interview

- Advertisement -

An article dedicated to the recent graduates and job seekers

By Calisha Spencer, Human Resources Practitioner

An interview is a structured conversation where one participant asks questions, and the other provides answers.

We know that interviews can be nerve-wracking. But having a few tips definitely helps to ease the stress, nervousness and overthinking.

Here are a few tips that we’ve put together to set you up for success and prepare you for your next interview:

Be on time

This often means 10-15 minutes early. Interviewers often are ready before the appointment. And in some cases, this gives you an edge ahead of any mishaps. Murphy’s Law makes no announcements.

Focus

Focus on your attributes, your transferable skills, and your willingness to learn. Don’t apologise for a lack of experience; describe your strengths in terms of what you can do for the organisation.

Dress to impress

A candidate that is neatly groomed captures the attention of the interviewer.

Know the interviewer’s name, its spelling, and pronunciation

Use it during the interview. If you don’t know the name, call beforehand and ask/verify.

Have some questions of your own prepared in advance

There is nothing wrong with having a short list of questions and thoughts; it shows you have done your research and want to know more about the organisation and the position.

Bring several copies of your resume

Also, bring a copy of your transcript. Carry your papers in an organised manner.

Greet the interviewer with a handshake and a smile

Remember to maintain eye contact (which does not mean a stare down).

Don’t be embarrassed if you are nervous

As you gain experience you’ll become more at ease with the interviewing process.

Tell the truth

Lies and exaggeration will come back to haunt you.

Listen carefully to the interviewer

Be sure you understand the question. If not, ask for clarification, or restate it in your own words. Answer completely and concisely. Stick to the subject at hand.

Close on a positive, enthusiastic note

Thank the interviewer for his/her time and express your interest in the job. Leave courteously with a handshake and a smile.

No interview is complete until you follow up with a thank-you note

Express your appreciation for the interview and, if true, reaffirm your interest. It is important to take an email address for this reason. This last step can make a difference. Don’t forget it.

Suggest a topic for an article by emailing [email protected]