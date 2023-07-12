Tiny tots are all smiles on their big day

- Advertisement -

There was a magical ambience at the graduation ceremony of one Antiguan pre-school this year.

Tiny tots Alexa Knight, 4, and Amina Hughes, 5, donned a unicorn and a mermaid ensemble respectively for their special day graduating from Little Flower Pre-School in Longfords.

Both children were the third in their families to graduate from the small learning institution.

Beachlimerz restaurant at Fort James Beach provided the perfect backdrop for the girls’ enchanting costumes.

“Together with a sound academic foundation, both girls possess kindness, courage and compassion and are good team players who are ready for higher learning and for the making of more good relationships and good social contacts,” Principal Kathy Shand told Observer.

Little Flower Pre-School uses a Montessori-style approach in its teaching, with a lean towards creativity. It has been in operation for more than two decades. (Photos contributed)