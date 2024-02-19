Timoy Titus’ creation in top three of ‘best cake in show’ in Caribbean Baking Awards

- Advertisement -

Representing Antigua and Barbuda, Timoy Titus placed third place overall in the ‘best cake in show’ category in the inaugural Caribbean Baking Awards.

The two-day event held over the weekend in Tortola, British Virgin Islands saw bakers celebrated from across the region for their culinary skills and craft.

The Cake Showcase took place the day prior to the award ceremony as contestants to display their cake making and design talents to a panel of judges under the theme ‘Caribbean Vibes’ which had six different categories.

The categories include the Best Novelty Cake Category, the Caribbean Island Celebration Cake Category, the Tier Wedding Cake Category, the Hyper-realistic Cake Category, the 100 percent Buttercream Cake Category, and the Sculpted Cake Category.

Dexter Cambridge from Trinidad and Tobago took home the Best of Show prize, with Dominica’s Akim Ishmael placing first, Jessica Bess from St Vincent and the Grenadines placing second and Titus placing third.

Owner of Teez Delights and a teacher, Titus was nominated for various categories, including best wedding cake, best buttercream cake, best cookie art, cake hero, baker of the year (small business), and cake artist of the year.

Although, he was unsuccessful in winning in any of the categories, he expressed gratitude to everyone who had supported him.

“I was very happy [when I was told about the award nomination], but I was also quite emotional to know that I was receiving such support from persons who have been following my work over the years and have patronised my business.

“My parents have always encouraged me to follow whatever passion that I had and so I am grateful to them,” Titus said upon receipt of his prize.

Two other local cake producers who were nominated for the awards were Shaarah Jackson-Lawrence of ‘Creative Confections’ for the best buttercream cake category, and Philip Kapcio of ‘Philton’s Cakery’, who was nominated for best bake shop of the year, baker of the year, and cake artist of the year.

The Caribbean Baking Awards was the brainchild of Shanda Webster-Glasgow who wanted to shine the spotlight on the artistry and skill that goes into creating mouthwatering baked goods, promoting the rich culinary heritage of the Caribbean.

The winners of each category and award are were:

Best Buttercream Cake: Davio Henry (Jamaica)

Best Cookie Art: Michelle Barbor (St Vincent and the Grenadines)

Best Sculpted Cake: Raul Wickham (Grenada)

Rising Star: Davio Henry (Jamaica) and Akim Ismael (Dominica)

Best Hand-painted Cake: Jessica Bess (St Vincent and the Grenadines)

Best Learning Experience: Tatiana Gibs (Saint Martin) and Vishanna Jaimungal (Trinidad and Tobago)

Cake Hero Award: Akim Ismael (Dominica)

Pastry Chef of the Year: Ronald Estephane (Sint Maarten)

Best Cake Supply Store: Vishanna Jaimungal (Trinidad and Tobago)

Best Bake Shop of the Year: LSL Bake Shop (Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands)

Best Cupcake Design: Beverly Julien (Grenada)

Baker of the Year: Davio Henry (Jamaica)

Cake Artiste of the Year: Raul Wickham (Grenada)

People’s Choice Award: Ronald Estephane (Sint Maarten)

Winner of the Best Novelty Cake Category: Michelle Barbor (St Vincent and the Grenadines)

Winner of the Caribbean Island Celebration Cake Category: Jessica Bess (St Vincent and the Grenadines)

Winner of the Sculpted Cake Category: Jessica Bess (St Vincent and the Grenadines

Winner of the Tiered Wedding Cake Category: Dexter Cambridge (Trinidad and Tobago)

Winner of the Hyper-realistic Cake Category: Davio Henry (Jamaica)