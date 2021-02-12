Timely donations from community support group

Spread the love













The two chapters of the Sons and Daughters of Willikies partnered recently to maintain the health and safety of the residents of Willikies Village amid the Covid pandemic.

In the joint undertaking, both the locally based chapter and the North American chapter located in the New York and the Tri-State areas made timely donations to a number of residents and community-based institutions.

The donations of temperature detectors, disinfectants, hand sanitisers, face masks and face shields were presented to the Nelvie N Gore Primary School, Willikies Child Development Centre, Gilbert’s Memorial Methodist Church, and St Stephen’s Anglican Church.

The group also made individual donations of disposable underwear and food packages to residents of Willikies and Glanvilles.

A grateful principal of the Nelvie N Gore Primary School, Mrs Spencer thanked the president and her team for the donations, and added that although the school has closed from physical sessions and has gone online, once they return to in-person learning they will be using the supplies to continue the safety and protection of students and staff.