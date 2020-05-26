Timely donation for MSJMC’s rehab department

The Rehabilitation Department at Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC), received a donation of a neuromuscular electrical stimulator from HighDow Caribbean.

The equipment, valued at over $3,000 allows a single therapist to treat multiple patients simultaneously from a distance of up to 150 feet, a release from the hospital said yesterday.

“It makes us happy to have received continued support for rehab services from HiDow Caribbean,” said Dr Andre Peters, MSJMC Rehabilitation Department Manager. “This muscle stimulator will be very beneficial to our patients and team as it allows to us treat more patients at the same time and offer another treatment option for our patients with chronic pain, muscle atrophy and blood circulation issues etc. Our thanks to HiDow for this donation and for recognizing the efforts of our rehab team.”

MSJMC’s Rehabilitation Department, a referral only service, offers physiotherapy services for a wide variety of conditions, including neurological, spinal cord and musculoskeletal injuries and peripheral nerve damage. They also manage patients with cardio-respiratory illnesses.

“MSJMC is fortunate to have a cadre of highly competent, conscientious and dedicated rehabilitation staff who generally go over and above the call of duty. They ensure the large numbers of patients who depend on them receive the very best care available notwithstanding any space and equipment limitations which may exist,” said Trevor Thomas, HiDow Caribbean Manager.

“HiDow is therefore honored to be able to further contribute towards enhancing the treatment options offered by the Rehab Department. In this instance, we have donated the newly released wireless neuromuscular electrical stimulator, which allows a single therapist to treat multiple persons simultaneously from a distance of up to 150 feet – A useful feature in this age of physical-distancing.

“Additionally, it can be used to provide much needed muscle stimulation to prevent muscle atrophy in patients confined to extended periods of bed rest whether it is due to extended ventilator use or routine post surgery recovery. We hope to continue our relationship with MSJMC long into the future, as new products come to market.”