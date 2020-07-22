Timely donation for King Swallow

Spread the love













Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph has presented a wheelchair to popular calypso icon, Sir Rupert “King Swallow” Philo.

One of Sir Rupert’s daughters accepted the donation – from the Ministry of Health – on behalf of her father, who has been unwell for some time.

“Sir Rupert has many friends and fans and has earned their respect and admiration,” Joseph said during the presentation.

He noted that he “considers Sir Rupert a dear friend of many years” and is humbled to be in a position for his ministry to assist in any way possible. Minister Joseph invited Antiguans and Barbudans to keep Sir Rupert in their prayers.