‘Time to walk away’: Anthony Stuart to focus on boosting private sector after political exit  

Helping end a culture of “relying on politicians for a handout” by boosting local entrepreneurial skills has been cited as a priority for Anthony Stuart who recently announced his retirement from active politics.

Stuart unsuccessfully contested the last two general elections on behalf of the Democratic National Alliance, the party he helped found.

In an exclusive interview with Observer, the financial consultant said he would now be turning his attention to giving the private sector “an injection” by helping local residents enhance their business acumen.

“We want to develop good solid entrepreneurs … more independently-thinking persons where they don’t rely on politicians for a handout and then think, I have to vote this way to get that,” he explained.

“The vote will be more reflective of the capacity and character of a candidate, not that they’re wearing a particular shirt.”

Stuart entered the political arena in the early 1980s and has been involved with a number of parties over the years, including the United Progressive Party (UPP) which he previously represented as a Senator.

“There comes a time in a person’s life when you have to walk away,” he explained. “I don’t believe politics should be where a person stays until they are 80, 90; there must come a time to end.

“The resign for retiring now from politics is I believe I have done my time and it’s time for me to exit the political stage.”

In the 2023 election, Stuart lost out to the UPP’s Anthony Smith who wrested the All Saints West seat from the ABLP’s Michael Browne.

Stuart’s is the latest in a series of departures from the DNA. He praised its leader Joanne Massiah and pledged his ongoing support to her.

“I want to wish Joanne Massiah all the best. We have a strong professional relationship; there is no anger, no animosity, nothing at all.

“I wish her the best in her quest to see that third party system in Antigua and Barbuda. She has tenacity and she has told me she will continue the fight.”

Stuart said while he no longer had the “tenacity and strength” for politics he was committed to working towards the country’s betterment.

“After 40 years in the political life, Anthony Stuart is a fairly young man, still in my 50s. Now I believe I have a contribution to make in a different way. Anything I can do to move Antigua and Barbuda forward I am willing to do; it doesn’t matter which party is in power,” he said.

The Grays Green resident – a staunch Catholic – vowed to continue to be an advocate for his faith which he said helped provide people with a “sense of peace”, thwarting conflicts and violence.

He also offered some final words of admonishment for aspiring politicians.

Stuart claimed one of the “failings” of the UPP in its years of office after winning the 2004 general election was not living up to its promises of “transparency, integrity and accountability”.

“I believe we let the people down by not living up to the standards we set,” he said. “My advice to young politicians is they have to be true to what it is they’re representing, to stand on principle and integrity.”