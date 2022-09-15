Time change for Queen’s thanksgiving service

- Advertisement -

The thanksgiving service to mark the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II is now scheduled to begin at 11am at the Cathedral of St John The Divine on Monday.

The event had previously been slated to begin earlier.

All attendees should be seated in the church no later than 10.45am. They are requested to wear dark business attire or uniform. Decorations may be worn.

The subsequent parade will commence from the Long Street entrance of the cathedral and proceed westwards, turning left on to Market Street, left on to High Street, left on to Cross Street, right at Bishopgate Street on to Independence Drive for the ‘Eyes Right and Salute’ at Government House, the “Eyes Left and Salute” at the Cenotaph, then right on to High Street, right on to Corn Alley and right on to Long Street up to the APUA Telephone Exchange where the parade will be dismissed.

The service is open to all.