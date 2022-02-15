Tigers roar to second straight Super 40 victory while Eagles rebound from opening loss

By Neto Baptiste

Jennings Tigers made it two wins in as many matches in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super 40 competition when, on Sunday, they romped to a 15-runs Duckworth/Lewis triumph over New Winthorpes Lions.

Asked to bat by the visitors, Jennings Tigers posted 173 all out in 38.4 overs. Jaheim Africa led the way with the bat, making 41 from 63 deliveries. He hit three fours and two sixes in the process. Elijah Peters contributed with 30 not out while Cameron Miller hit 29 from 45 balls.

Asha Murray-Cornelius was the pick of the bowlers for Lions, snagging four wickets for 33 runs in eight overs. There were two wickets each for Ian Eusebe and Shavon Moore.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Lions fell short at 153 all out in 36.3 overs with their best effort coming from Hilroy Andrew Jr who made 55.

The victory for Jennings Tigers followed a 115-runs triumph over Rising Sun Spartans on Saturday.

Also on Sunday, defending champions CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles rebounded from a 14-run loss to Empire Nation on Saturday to record a six-wicket victory over PIC Liberta Blackhawks.

Playing at home, Blackhawks posted 129 all out in just 29.2 overs after they were asked to bat by the Golden Eagles. Their best effort with the bat came from Avier Christian who mad 29. There were three wickets each for Chad Walsh and Jawakie Joseph who bagged three for 21 and three for 28 respectively.

Led by half centuries from Essan Warner (52 not out) and Kevin Pitman (50), Golden Eagles raced to 130 for four in 28.5 overs. Shane Burton claimed three wickets for 35 runs in a losing effort for Blackhawks.

Also, on Sunday, Rising Sun Spartans defeated Pigotts Crushers by one wicket in a close encounter at Rising Sun. Pigotts Crushers: 160 all out (Vincent Shadrack 53). D Williams (3/27), (K Baltimore 3/31). Rising Sun: 161 for nine (Shequan Hewlett 33), (Kadeem Henry 3/25).

In other matches, All Saints Pythons beat Empire Nation by five wickets. Empire Nation: 165/8 (Justin Athanaze 29); (R Williams 3/42). Pythons: 168/5 (Michael Haynes Dover 41, D Lucas 39). Bolans Blasters defeated Massy United Combined Schools on the Duckworth/Lewis method.