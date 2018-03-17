Tigers record first win

New Story

Massy United Grays Green Tigers opened their campaign in the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association Mixed league with a convincing victory over Asot Michael Parham, 35-17, on Thursday night at the YMCA Sports complex.

Randy Frederick was an unstoppable scoring machine as he netted 32 of his team’s 35 points.

Teammate, Morel Looby chipped in with 3 points.

Donette Samuel sank 9 of her 22 attempts for Parham while teammate, Shakea Ogarro made 8 of her 15 attempts.

Cool and Smooth Pacesetters continue to set the pace in the league as they trounced Sagicor Life Enforcers, 30-17.

Akiel Hazelwood led the charge for the victors netting 21 of his 24 attempts with teammate, Karrie Knight sinking 9 of her 19 attempts.

Enforcers’ Cairon Davis made 12 of his 25 attempts while teammate, Sharon Francis sank 5 of her 9 attempts.

Invincible Stars also found themselves in the winner’s circle edging out Running Rebels, 30-25.

Esther Samuel scored 17 of her 28 attempts with teammate, Mike Mills making 13 of his 20 attempts.

Kareem Edwards made 14 of his 21 attempts for Rebels.

Teammates, Amey Lake and Latisha Phillip netted 6 and 5 points respectively.

In the other mixed division, Roof Masters Plus Attackers fell to Senator Collin James Black Lightning, 27-21.

Kenroy Telemaque led the victors with 21 points while Anjis Anthony sank 19 in a losing effort.

Black Lightning recorded another win that night as the B division ran a clinic on Roof Masters plus Attackers, 25-7.

Reyanna Regis netted 18 for the victors while Andeisha Thomas scored all 7 for Attackers.

Games will continue tonight at the YMCA Sports Complex as S.W. Electronics Black Lightning will face Massy United Grays Green Tigers at 6:30 p.m., while at 7 p.m., Stingray Stingers U16 will battle Stingray Stingers U13 in the C Division.

In the B Division at 7:30 p.m., Roof Masters Plus Attackers will play Old Road while Colin James Black Lightning will battle Asot Michael Parham at 8:30 p.m.

Sagicor Life Enforcers will also be in action against Invincible Stars at 8:30 p.m., in A Division.