Tigers and Bolans FC pick up wins in ABFA First Division

By Samuel Peters

It was a quiet day in the ABFA First Division on Friday as Potters Tigers and Bolans FC were triumphant with one-nil wins.

At King George, Keon Greene wasted no time to score in the 5th minute as Potters beat Five Islands one-nil, while Bolans delivered an upset to Jennings FC in a St Mary’s South derby in which Taiem Tonge scored in the 45th minute to win the game for his side.

In the ABFA Female Division, National Goalkeeper Anik Jarvis showed that she can also score goals after netting in the 59th minute to help her side, but it was Karmelia Hughes who opened the scoring in the 47th as Trendsetters FC enjoyed a two-nil victory over Cutting Edge FA.

The match between Fort Road FC and Wadadli FC played-out to a tame draw.