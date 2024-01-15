Thyana Sebastian made her performances shine bright at Miss OECS 2024 with third place finish

- Advertisement -

26-year-old Thyana Sebastian was awarded best performing talent at this year’s Miss OECS pageant competition, placing third overall behind eventual winner, Miss St Lucia, Claire Smartt, and 1st runner- up Miss Dominica, Adicia Burton.

The event held in Dominica saw contestants from five nations—Dominica, St Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and the British Virgin Islands—compete under the theme “Island Elegance: Beauty Beyond Boundaries.”

The results are as follows:

Best in creative national wear -St Lucia

Best performing talent- Antigua and Barbuda

Best in swim wear- St Lucia

Best in evening wear- St Lucia

Best response to questions-Dominica