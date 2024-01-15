Thyana Sebastian made her performances shine bright at Miss OECS 2024 with third place finish

Miss Antigua and Barbuda Thyana Sebastian (centre-right) was selected as second runner-up in Miss OECS 2024 Pageant. The winner was Miss St Lucia, Claire Smartt (centre,) and 1st runner up Miss Dominica, Adicia Burton (centre-left). (Photos via Miss OECS Facebook)
26-year-old Thyana Sebastian was awarded best performing talent at this year’s Miss OECS pageant competition, placing third overall behind eventual winner, Miss St Lucia, Claire Smartt, and 1st runner- up Miss Dominica, Adicia Burton.

The event held in Dominica saw contestants from five nations—Dominica, St Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and the British Virgin Islands—compete under the theme “Island Elegance: Beauty Beyond Boundaries.”

The results are as follows:

  • Best performing talent- Antigua and Barbuda
  • Best swimwear – St Lucia
  • Best evening wear -Dominica
  • Best response to questions-Dominica
