‘Throne Speech’ an insult – UPP’s Lovell

The United Progressive Party (UPP) was less than impressed with Thursday’s Speech from the Throne delivered by Sir Rodney Williams, the governor-general.

Harold Lovell, the UPP’s political leader, savaged the presentation in a media statement on Sunday, likening it to an unappetising meal.

According to Lovell, 2017 was characterised by a “flat economy, high crime and a low rate of new employment” and, as such, the people were anticipating plans geared toward improving that situation. “Given that this is the ‘year of decision’ in the words of our governor-general, we expected to be overwhelmed by the list of new projects, innovative solutions, expanded social programmes, and a visionary legislative agenda for 2018. “However, to say we were underwhelmed is an understatement. It was like being invited to dinner and expecting a sumptuous meal but instead we were served leftovers, hurriedly heated up in the microwave, but still cold and inedible at the centre,” Lovell declared.

According to the UPP official, the “Speech” was “unpalatable, unacceptable and a downright insult to everybody at the table.” “On behalf of the people of Antigua and Barbuda, we say no thanks to you Gaston Browne. Your half eaten food from 2017 is rejected.”

OBSERVER media had previously reported that Sir Rodney’s address was largely a rehash of issues that had already been addressed by other government officials over the preceding months.

It was replete with updates on projects already in the pipeline and no light on new policy directions, an approach that may have been deliberate given that the prime minister will be presenting the national budget this week.

Sticking with the food metaphor, Lovell said that the UPP had a menu of “wholesome and appetising offerings” to restore the country to good health

(More in today’s Daily Observer)