Three youngsters questioned by police following disappearance of young adult

Three youngsters have been questioned by police following the disappearance of 23-year-old Kyle Peters of Vernon’s Estate.

Among the three held for questioning on Saturday is the 23-year-old’s best friend.

Kyle was last seen at his home on November 28 around 7:15 am wearing long blue jeans with no shirt.

Despite extensive search efforts and inquiries, there have been no sightings of Kyle since the day he disappeared.

Kyle’s mother, Almorine Peters, said she last spoke to her son on the night of his disappearance. This was before she left the house to attend church.

When she returned, the mother discovered that her son wasn’t home and was told that he left after receiving a phone call.

Peters expressed that she was bewildered by her son’s disappearance based on his usual personality.

“He’s always in his bed when he’s home. He’s quiet. He doesn’t speak much,” she told Observer, yesterday.

Similarly, Kyle’s father, Verbin Peters, is confused by the ordeal.

“I’m trying to make sense of what doesn’t make sense…It just happened all of a sudden, so I really don’t know what to think,” he stated.

Nevertheless, the concerned father, who is a police officer by profession, said that he will be conducting his own investigations. This is in addition to investigations done by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

“I’ll ask questions. Try to get contact numbers. Try to see his friends,” he explained.

Kyle has a clear complexion, a slim build with a weight of around 160-170 lbs and a height of around 6 feet. He has two brothers and a five-year-old son.

Anyone with information about Kyle’s disappearance or his current location is asked to contact the Parham Police Station at 463-2060.