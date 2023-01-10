Three youngsters admit to house breaking and larceny

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas



Three young men are awaiting sentencing for breaking into a man’s home and stealing a smart TV and a grass trimmer.

The theft is said to have occurred sometime between January 2 and 5 at Cooks.

On January 5, the caretaker of the house went to conduct checks on the property and discovered that an upstairs door had been forced open.

Upon checking the entire home, he noticed that a 32-inch flat screen TV was missing from one of the bedrooms and a grass trimmer had disappeared from the storeroom.

The man therefore called the police, who looked into the break-in of the three-bedroom house.

They discovered that a sharp tool had been used to break the dead-bolt and force the door open and that the burglar bars had also been kicked in.

Their investigations led to the arrest of 18-year-old Joshua Nicholas; Jashawn Joseph, 19; and Roger Joseph, 20, who were found near the Cooks home.

The trio pleaded guilty before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday, but they were remanded to His Majesty’s Prison until January 12 to allow for the investigator to be present.

The stolen items are worth a total of $1,795.