Three teams advance to MPL Business League softball semifinals

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF), AFBAHLUR (Agriculture United) and Time of Victory all advanced to the semifinal stage of the MPL Cool & Smooth Sherma Jackson Business League softball cricket competition following quarterfinal victories over the weekend.

Playing at the Potters field, Time of Victory enjoyed the largest margin of victory with a 10-wicket triumph over Living Styles.

Batting first, Living Styles were restricted to 54 for eight in 7.2 overs with their best effort coming from Steve Martin who made 15. Demitri Lucas was the pick of the bowlers for the victors, bagging three wickets in his lone over for no runs. Arianna Farrell bagged one wicket for 20 runs in one over.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Time of Victory sped to their target at 55 without loss in just 2.5 overs. Lucas top-scored with 26 while Essan Warner added 25 to the effort.

Lucas and Farrell were named male and female players of the match.

Meanwhile, AFBAHLUR had the better of Grill Box by an eight-wicket margin to book their spot in the semifinals.

First to occupy the crease, Grill Box raised 70 runs in their allotment of 10 overs, losing eight wickets in the process. Mervin Higgins top-scored with 23 runs. Monique Titus was unstoppable with the ball for the winners, claiming four wickets for just five runs in two overs. Albert Barthley picked up two wickets for 15 runs in his two overs.

When their turn at the crease arrived AFBAHLUR was led by Joshua Daniels with 29 as they easily overhauled Grill Box’s total. Daniels and Titus were the male and female players of the match.

In Sunday’s other quarterfinal contest, Defence Force beat Pel Desi Boys by 27 runs.

Defense Force amassed a respectable 117 for seven off their 10 overs with Vaughn Charles hitting a top score of 43 and Quincy France making 16. Sudeep Chanda and Samuel Joshua each picked up two wickets.

In their chase, Desi Boys could only get to 90 for seven before their allotment of overs elapsed. Frederick Floyd led the charge with 26 runs. There were two wickets each for Thurdine Benjamin and Terique Mason. Charles was adjudged male player of the game.

In the semifinals slated for Sunday, Defence Force will take on AFBAHLUR at 12pm, while Time of Victory face TG Welding at 2pm. TG Welding received a bye into the semis after finishing at the top of the standings in the preliminary round.