Three residents charged with committing serious electronic crimes

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two Sea View Farm residents are accused of sending messages to cause hatred and intimidation.

Jafari Matthews and Jerri-Ann King are charged under the Electronic Crimes Act.

They are accused of “intentionally, without lawful excuse or justification” sending messages “by means of an electronic system” to the complainant in the case against All Saints West MP Michael Browne of which he was recently acquitted.

The duo appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday having been granted station bail.

However, noting the serious nature of the offence, their station bail was revoked and they were given bail in the sum of $10,000 with a $2,500 cash component.

Bail was also given on the condition that they sign in at a police station three times a week and provide two local sureties.

They were also warned against maligning, bad talking and spreading false information or else they will be placed behind bars.

Matthews and King will make their next appearance before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards on March 21 in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, well-known community activist Mary John has also been charged on the same section of the legislation.

It is believed that she “intentionally, without lawful excuse or justification” sent false information electronically. The charge relates to an image of a woman she posted on social media alleging her to be the suspected killer of Piccadilly resident Jane Finch in October.

John was granted temporary release in the sum of $10,000 with a $2,500 cash component and under the same conditions as Matthews and King.

John is expected to return to court on March 24 for her committal hearing.

According to the Electronic Crimes Act, the accused persons could be sentenced “on conviction on indictment to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years, or to both”.