Three players score hat tricks as Earthquake rattle up huge win in FA’s Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Raheim Andre, Zario Morales and Shumba Thomas all scored hat tricks as Earthquake FC recorded a massive 13-0 triumph over JSC Progressors in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Second Division over the weekend.

Andre netted in minutes 5, 22 and 72, Morales struck in minutes 10, 24 and 26 while Thomas found the back of the net in minutes 16, 43 (penalty) and 87 to help lift Earthquake to the largest margin of victory recorded across all three divisions to date.

Shakir Perry (36), Nottoway Silcott (63) and Abdel Greene (64) all scored once in the winning cause for Earthquake.

There was victory as well for Golden Grove as they edged Glanvilles 2-1. Calroy Douglas and Jaheem Robinson were on target for Golden Grove with strikes in the 65th and 69th minutes respectively. Amadil Prince scored the lone goal for Glanvilles.

Meanwhile, O’Shale Simon and Calvin Goodwin both scored twice as Bethesda FC beat Blackburn Palace 4-1. Sanje Carr scored the lone goal for Palace.

Sea View Farm kept their hunt for promotion alive with a 4-0 victory over West Ham FC at the FA’s technical center.

Rhezal Gomes led the charge with a hattrick, netting in minutes 10, 49 and 82 while Jahte Sheppard put the icing on the cake in the 90th minute.

Playing in Parham, Real Blizzard were 3-2 winners over Abaya. Jahquan Hunte (63), Ian Eusebe (75) and Sherwin Boland (83) all netted once for Real Blizzard. Kishmael King (60) and Jahvante Harriet (66) were on target for the home team.

Still in the Second Division, Attacking Saints beat Liberta Blackhawks 1-0 with the lone goal of the match coming from Blackhawks’ Genardo Mathias who inadvertently put the ball into the back of his own net on minute 79 for an own-goal.

Five Islands defeated Fort Road 2-0 with goals coming from Demario Roberts in minute 46 and Jaheim Jeremy in minute 66. In the other match contested, Brandon Satchell scored in minute 22 as FC Master Ballers beat Urlings FC one-nil.