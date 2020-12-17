Three new Covid cases in the country

Spread the love













Antigua and Barbuda has recorded three new cases of Covid-19 – two of them brought in from overseas.

The most recent laboratory-confirmed cases were announced yesterday afternoon by the Ministry of Health.

They bring the total count for Antigua and Barbuda since the outbreak of the pandemic to 151. Five of them are active, and two people are said to be hospitalised.

The latest dashboard also reveals 91 tests are currently pending.

The most recent batch of samples included 40 which were processed by Mount St John’s Medical Centre. All were negative.

The three new positive cases were among 32 samples analysed by the Caribbean Public Health Agency.

Meanwhile, three recovered cases have been recorded, bringing that total to 141.