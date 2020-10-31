Three new Covid-19 cases

Spread the love













The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda has climbed to 127.

This is according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, which said that as of October 28, the information it received from Mount St John’s Medical Center and the Caribbean Public health Agency (CARPHA) revealed there were three new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease.

“Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Wednesday 28th October 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, 20 samples were processed at the Mount St John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from 49 to 69,” the release said.

All 49 samples processed by CARPHA yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the 20 samples processed by MSJMC, 17 were negative and three positive.

Meanwhile, one new recovered case has been recorded bringing that total to 116, while the current number of active cases stand at eight.