Three in custody after gunshots halt Ottos Comprehensive School’s Sports Day

A day of spirited sports competition at Ottos Comprehensive School was allegedly abruptly interrupted by gunfire today.

As hundreds of students gathered at the YMCA, what was believed to be gunshots rang out near the facility, sending children scattering in panic.

Quick police response led to the apprehension of three students for further investigation.

This incident adds to a series of violence and vandalism plaguing the institution in recent years.

More details in this story will be in tomorrow’s