Three Covid vaccines get gov’t backing

By Kadeem Joseph

Government has announced the three Covid-19 vaccines that it prefers Antigua and Barbuda to acquire.

Minister of Information Melford Nicholas said Cabinet had approved the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines based on the recommendation of a body of health officials tasked with advising the government on inoculations.

The minister said the decision is in line with recommendations from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

All three vaccines have been approved by the WHO for use under the Covax initiative that seeks to provide vaccines for developing countries, according to government officials.

While these vaccines have received the green light from the government, residents are warned against importing these injections without authorisation.

Nicholas explained that there are concerns about the possible “illicit importation” of vaccines by private businesses.

He said that the private sector will only be allowed to purchase vaccines through WHO/PAHO-sanctioned vendors.

“We do not want to have a situation where because of any subterfuge in the market, persons are acquiring vaccines from unrecognised sources and then we have any fallout that could affect our people here,” the Information Minister added.

Antigua and Barbuda is expected to begin receiving vaccines through WHO’s Covax facility as early as late March.

