Three children die in early morning fire

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Jan 27, CMC – Three children died in an early morning fire that ravaged two homes in the Olympic Gardens area of St. Andrew, south east of here, Police confirmed Saturday.

They said the charred remains of the children, ages one to two years old were discovered after fire fighters had put out the blaze.

The names of the children have not yet been released and both the police and the Fire Service are conducting investigations into the fire of an unknown origin.