Three Bruce Greenaway murder accused denied bail, relocated from HMP

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

The bail application for the remaining three law enforcement personnel accused of the murder of Bruce Greenaway has been denied.

This comes less than a month after the fourth accused, Armal Warner, was given bail in the sum of $40,000 with no cash component.

On Friday morning, Justice Colin Williams told the other three defendants, Jason Modeste, Shakiel Thomas and Aliyah Martin, that their application for bail had been rejected for the second time.

The counsel representing the three law enforcement officials were of the view that their clients should not be treated differently from Warner. They argued that due to the fact all four were charged for the same offence that all four should be granted bail.

But it was revealed that the facts and circumstances surrounding Warner, differed from the other three and it was because of those circumstances why he was the lone defendant to be granted bail.

His willingness to speak with the prosecution despite denying any involvement, the fact that since the conclusion of the committal proceedings in April, there has been no additional evidence truly linking him to the crime and the non-denial by the Crown over the lack of evidence all factored into Warner’s bail being granted.

While with the other three, none ever mentioned that the evidence against them was weak but instead took the position they would be exonerated at trial.

Additionally, one of the accused reportedly admitted to being in close contact with the deceased prior to the date of the offence.

The judge, however, allowed police officer Modeste to be relocated from Her Majesty’s Prison to the Police Headquarters, while the other two soldiers will now be confined to the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force compound.

It was noted that if this order is not carried the three co-accused can re-apply to the court.

The judge also ruled that if the matter is not listed for trial within a reasonable time that they are entitled to petition the court to consider bail.

The four law enforcement officers are believed to have strangled Greenaway sometime in April 2020.

The Falmouth man’s lifeless body was found at Indian Creek on April 13 – a few days after his family reported him missing.

Warner and his fellow Defence Force soldier, Martin, had already applied for bail in late June 2020 but were denied by Justice Iain Morley.

Thomas made his attempt in early July 2020 but he, too, was unsuccessful, while the final co-accused in the matter, Modeste, applied earlier this year and was denied by the same judge.

Warner, who is represented by Attorney Sherfield Bowen, must provide two sureties who have property valued at least $40,000.

He was also ordered to sign in at the nearest police station once per week, surrender his travel documents and inform the court before he relocates to a different address. He will also forfeit his bail if he commits any other offence.

Warner is represented by Bowen, Andrew O’Kola represents Thomas, Wendel Robinson Modeste, and Lawrence Daniels is Martin’s lawyer.