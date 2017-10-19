Three Antiguans and Barbudans deported from the US on Wednesday

October 19, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Taken From: www.happyschools.com

Three middle aged convicts were yesterday deported to Antigua from the United States.

The men arrived late yesterday evening and police whisked them off, straight from the airport to the Criminal Investigations Department in St John’s.

Sources told OBSERVER media the men served time for their crimes which were committed in the US.

One man was jailed for cocaine possession; another for marijuana possession and the third for assault, one source said.

Another police source explained that after the men are processed at CID, they will be released to their families.

Two of them are in their 50s and the third is in his 60s. They were all living in the US for a long time before their crimes.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.