Three Antiguans and Barbudans deported from the US on Wednesday

Three middle aged convicts were yesterday deported to Antigua from the United States.

The men arrived late yesterday evening and police whisked them off, straight from the airport to the Criminal Investigations Department in St John’s.

Sources told OBSERVER media the men served time for their crimes which were committed in the US.

One man was jailed for cocaine possession; another for marijuana possession and the third for assault, one source said.

Another police source explained that after the men are processed at CID, they will be released to their families.

Two of them are in their 50s and the third is in his 60s. They were all living in the US for a long time before their crimes.