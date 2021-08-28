Three Antiguan and Barbudan women receive prestigious Chevening scholarships

Three Antiguan and Barbudan young women are among the 2021 Chevening Scholars for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean who were officially announced yesterday by British High Commissioner, His Excellency Scott Furssedonn-Wood.

Jeniece St Romain, Sharifa George, and Malaeka Goodwin are among 15 candidates from the region who were awarded fully funded scholarships to pursue Master’s Degrees in the UK, a release from the British High Commission in St John’s said.

St Romain will pursue studies in International Trade Law at the University of Leeds; George will be at the University of Sussex reading for a Masters in Strategic Marketing; and Goodwin will pursue studies in Forensic Accounting at the University of Portsmouth.

The other awardees are from Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“I am delighted to see the number of scholarships that continue to be awarded to the region each year. The wide array of successful scholars from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean speaks to the depth of talent in this region,” High Commissioner Furssedonn-Wood said in the release.

“If you are someone who is interested in applying for Chevening, let this success be an encouragement to follow through on that desire; and submit your application before the deadline.”

Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, Lindsy Thompson, met all of the scholars earlier this week to officially congratulate and honour their achievement. Ms Thompson noted this was the second year in a row that Antigua and Barbuda was awarded three scholars, which is testament to the quality of human resource in this country. She strongly encourages this year’s applicants to be diligent and commence their application process.

Applications can be made for Chevening Scholarships at www.chevening.org/apply for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. The application period closes on 2 November, 2021.