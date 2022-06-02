Thousands have applied for immigration amnesty

- Advertisement -

The Minister responsible for Immigration reported to Cabinet that more than 4,000 applications for amnesty have been received by the Immigration Department.

the programme expires June 30, 2022. The applications are divided into two batches.

One batch goes towards those who have spent seven or more years in Antigua and Barbuda, and therefore qualify for citizenship; the other batch comprise those who have spent four or more years in the country and therefore qualify for residency.

The Cabinet determined that it will set a new policy regarding those who are eligible for citizenship.

There will be no lawful need for any prospective citizen to apply for a work permit during the wait for the conferring of citizenship.