Thomas gets seventh place finish in Caricom 10K

Antigua and Barbuda’s Kamar Thomas registered a seventh place finish in the men’s division of the 2023 Caricom 10K held in Trinidad on Sunday.

Thomas, the country’s lone representative at the event, clocked 35 minutes and 26 seconds (35:26) to finish ahead of six other participants. The race was captured by Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicholas Romany who won in a time of 32 minutes and 45 seconds (32:45). Donnell Francis (33:11) and Tafari Waldron (33:12), both of T&T, were second and third respectively.

Attoya Harvey of Guyana won the women’s division in a time of 41 minutes and 59 seconds with Samantha Shukla of T&T and Laura Limery of St Lucia finishing second and third respectively.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Kamar Thomas at the Caricom 10K in Trinidad