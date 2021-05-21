This Day In Sports History

Spread the love













1891: Australian boxer Peter Jackson and future world heavyweight champion Jim Corbett fight a No Contest in 61 rounds at California Athletic Club in San Francisco.

1966: Muhammad Ali TKOs Henry Cooper in 6 for heavyweight boxing title.

1904: Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) forms in Paris.

1993: Another brutal one-day display, England’s highest individual score in the format at the time. Robin Smith’s violent 167 not out at Edgbaston – then the highest score anyone has made on the losing side in an ODI – started fairly sedately. He went to his first one-day hundred off 136 deliveries, but then careered to 150 in another 20 balls as Paul Reiffel (11-1-70-1) disappeared to all parts. Thanks to Smith, England made 277 for 5, but Australia overhauled the total with a chilling efficiency, coasting to victory with nine balls and six wickets to spare.

1997: Saeed Anwar battered India in the Independence Cup match in Chennai, smearing 194 off only 146 balls, then the biggest individual score in ODIs, in Pakistan’s 35-run victory. None of his teammates got more than 39. It might have helped that he had Shahid Afridi as a runner from the 19th over – Anwar was free to concentrate on bashing boundaries, and he did: there were 22 fours and five sixes, three of them off consecutive deliveries from Anil Kumble.

2008: UEFA Champions League Final, Moscow: Manchester United beats Chelsea, 6-5 on penalties after scores tied at 1-1 after extra time; first all-English final in the competition’s history.