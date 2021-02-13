This Day in Sports History

Spread the love













1933: Boy’s Own stuff in Brisbane, where Eddie Paynter left his hospital bed to come to England’s aid as they struggled in the fourth Test of the Bodyline series. Laid low by acute tonsillitis, Paynter heard of England’s plight on the radio, and with the Ashes in the balance, grabbed a taxi and arrived at the ground in his pajamas. He stopped the rot, finishing the day on 24 not out, returned to hospital, and then extended his innings to 83 the following morning.

1952: Future world champion Rocky Marciano knocks out Italian heavyweight boxer Gino Buonvino in the 2nd round at Rhode Island Auditorium, Providence for his 40th straight win.

1962: Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors scored 65 points in a 152-132 loss to the Cincinnati Royals.

1989: Oklahoma football player Charles Thompson is charged with selling cocaine; he is later sentenced to 2 years in prison.

1990: Larry Bird (Celtics) ends NBA free throw streak of 71 games.

2009: In a situation reminiscent of the Sabina Park farce in 1997-98, the second Test between West Indies and England at the new Sir Vivian Richards Stadium was abandoned after just ten balls. The outfield was sandy and there was a lack of firmness underfoot while bowling. Jerome Taylor failed to deliver his first ball at the first attempt, and then completely lost his run-up. Fidel Edwards was frustrated with the sand being kicked up as he ran in. International cricket was suspended at the stadium for 12 months.