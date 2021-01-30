This Day in Sports History

Spread the love













1971: UCLA starts 88 basketball game winning streak.

1990: LA centre Wayne Gretzky sets NHL record by scoring his 100th point of the season for the 11th straight season; milestone comes with an assist in a 5-2 Kings’ win over visiting New Jersey Devils.

1993: The winner-takes-all clash between Australia and West Indies was decided today in one extraordinary spell. Curtly Ambrose shoved Australia off the Perth trampoline with seven wickets for one run in 32 balls – from 85 for 2, they were 119 all out. West Indies closed the first day on 135 for 1, and that was effectively that. The match was over by lunch on the third day, with Ian Bishop taking six in the second innings. His haul included Allan Border, who bagged the only pair of his first-class career. The WACA groundsman was subsequently dismissed for preparing such a home away from home for Ambrose and friends.

1994: A memorable day for Kapil Dev, who equalled Sir Richard Hadlee’s record of 431 Test wickets when he dismissed Don Anurasiri to wrap up India’s innings victory over Sri Lanka in Bangalore. Nine days later Kapil moved above Hadlee when he snared Hashan Tillakaratne in Ahmedabad. Earlier in this match India had made 541 for 6 declared, the fifth successive home Test in which they had passed 500.

1996: Future Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson comes out of a 5 year retirement; helps LA Lakers to 128-118 win over Golden State at the Great Western Forum with 19 points, 8 rebounds & 10 assists.

2018: James Harden of the Houston Rockets scored 60 points in a 114-107 win over the Orlando Magic.