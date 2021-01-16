This Day in Sports History

Spread the love













1931: Don Bradman scored his fourth double century in less than seven months, and Australia beat West Indies by an innings and 217 runs in Brisbane. Bradman was dropped when on 4, and went on to score 223, then the highest innings by an Australian at home. He and Bill Ponsford added 229 for the second wicket – the highest then in Australia – after Archie Jackson was out first ball. Twelve months later, Bradman had scored two more centuries and two more doubles.

1966: Chicago is granted an NBA franchise to be called the Bulls; become the 3rd NBA franchise in the city, after the Chicago Stags (1946–50) and Chicago Packers/Zephyrs (now Washington Wizards).

1981: Boxer Leon Spinks is mugged, his assailants even take his gold teeth.

1993: Bright stuff from Dean Jones. In the first final of the annual World Series in Sydney, he demanded that Curtly Ambrose remove his white wristbands because they were disturbing his concentration. Rags don’t come any redder. An incensed Ambrose (who had come on first-change, behind Phil Simmons!) did as asked, and promptly tossed Australia to defeat with 5 for 32.

1993: Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls scored 64 points in a 128-124 loss to the Orlando Magic.

2019: James Harden of the Houston Rockets scored 58 points in a 145-142 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

2019: Golden State guard Stephen Curry first player in NBA history to hit 8+ three-point FGs in 3 consecutive games; goes 9-of- 17 three’s in Warriors’ 147-140 win over New Orleans; teams combine for NBA record 43 3-pointers.