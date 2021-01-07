This Day in Sports History

Spread the love













1956: After batting through the whole of the previous day against New Zealand in Madras, Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy completed their stand of 413, then a record for the first wicket in any Test match. Roy made 173, while Mankad’s 231 was a record for India until Sunil Gavaskar scored an unbeaten 236 against West Indies in the same city in 1983-84.

1972: Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Atlanta Hawks, 134-90 for their 33rd straight win, the longest winning streak in major professional sports.

1985: Lou Brock & Hoyt Wilhelm are elected to Baseball’s Hall of Fame.

1987: Kapil Dev takes his 300th Test wicket, at 28 the youngest.

1992: The last day of one of the longest and most successful Test careers, which began in 1971. Imran Khan took 362 Test wickets, including 40 (a record for Pakistan) against India in 1982-83, and hit six Test centuries. In the third Test against Sri Lanka, in Faisalabad, he didn’t bowl, and made 22 and 0, but he did lead Pakistan to a face-saving, series-clinching three-wicket win. Oh, and after the end of his Test career there was the little matter of the 1992 World Cup.

2007: Phil Jackson wins his 900th game as a head coach, becoming the fastest coach to reach 900 career wins.

2013: FIFA Ballon d’Or: Barcelona forward Lionel Messi wins award for a record 4th consecutive year; US forward Abby Wambach wins women’s award.

2017: David Warner became only the fifth batsman to score a century before lunch on the first day of a Test, and the first to do it in Australia, in a series-sweeping win over Pakistan in Sydney.

2019: Rain ruins last 2 days of 4th cricket Test in Sydney as India wins series 2-1; become first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia, 71 years after the first Indian touring team in 1947-48.