This Day in Sports History

1895: America’s 1st auto race organised by the “Chicago Times-Herald” – Chicago to Evanston and back; 6 cars, 55 miles, Frank Duryea wins averaging seven MPH.

1931: Bradman scores 226, the first Test Cricket century at Gabba, v South Africa.

1958: Test Cricket debut for Wes Hall, v India at Bombay.

1975: The great Michael Holding made his debut in the first Test of the series between Australia and West Indies in Brisbane. He won’t remember it too fondly, though: he took 0 for 127 in the match, as West Indies were thumped by eight wickets in a series they would eventually lose 1-5.

1979: England beat West Indies by two runs in a one-dayer in Sydney, a match that led to the introduction of fielding restrictions in one-day internationals. West Indies needed three to win off the last ball, Mike Brearley positioned all his fielders, including the wicketkeeper, on the boundary, and the West Indians and the patrons at the SCG were outraged. It was within the rules… but not for much longer.

1992: Reggie Miller of the Indiana Pacers scored 57 points in a 134-122 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

2004: Record set for fewest points by both teams in the 1st half with 55, in a game between the Nets and Trail Blazers.

2009: Another memorable West Indian debut. Nineteen-year-old Adrian Barath made a hundred in his first Test, at the Gabba. Barath had been picked out for greatness as an 11-year-old by Brian Lara and he did not disappoint – his second-innings century, with West Indies following on, was scored off 132 balls. However, West Indies lost the Test by over an innings.