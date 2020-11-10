This Day in Sports History

Spread the love













1983: ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler retains world middleweight boxing title with a 15-round unanimous points decision over Roberto Durán at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas; first time Hagler taken the distance as champion.

1902: The fastest hundred for a South African batsman, in Cape Town. Jimmy Sinclair took out the frustration of impending defeat in the third Test to Australia by slamming a century in just 80 minutes, including six sixes. Sinclair had made a century in the previous match, in Johannesburg, too, but that game ended like this one, in defeat. Here South Africa followed on after being skittled for 85, and despite Sinclair’s assault they were only able to set Australia a measly victory target of 59 — which was chased down in less than ten overs.

1959: Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors pulled down 43 rebounds in a 126-125 win over the New York Knicks.

1984: Australia all out for 76 v West Indies at cricket WACA, Holding 6-21.

1990: Record set for most points by both teams in the 1st half with 174, in a game between the Nuggets and Suns.

1991: One of the most emotional days in cricket history, as South Africa played their first international match for 21 years, against India in Calcutta. Global opposition to apartheid had seen South African cricket ostracised since they beat Australia in 1969-70, but four months after rejoining the ICC they began a speedily arranged tour with this one-dayer. India’s victory was more comfortable than the three-wicket margin suggested, despite Allan Donald announcing himself to the world with 5 for 29. Defeat hardly mattered, though, and South Africa’s captain Clive Rice, whose three matches on this short tour were his only official internationals, summed up everyone’s feelings when he said, “I know how Neil Armstrong felt when he stood on the moon.”

2019: Medium-pacer Deepak Chahar broke the record for the best bowling figures in men’s T20Is when he took 6 for 7, which included the first hat-trick in the format by an Indian, in a series-clinching win over Bangladesh, in Nagpur.