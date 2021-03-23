Thirty-nine new Covid-19 cases

Spread the love













The country has recorded 39 new laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health said in a release yesterday afternoon.

They were discovered among 99 samples processed by Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) and 140 processed by the Caribbean Public Health Agency in Trinidad.

Meanwhile, 16 recovered cases have also been recorded, bringing the total recoveries to date to 701.

The total number of laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,072 – 343 of which are active.

So far, 25,687 people have received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Ten people were vaccinated Monday.