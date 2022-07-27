Third straight loss for Leeward Islands in CWI Rising Stars Super 50 Championships

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Leeward Islands Under-17s recorded a third straight loss in the CWI Rising Stars Under-17 Super 50 Championships being played in Trinidad, losing by 50 runs on the Duckworth & Lewis method to hosts, Trinidad and Tobago, on Tuesday.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, the home team amassed 204 for seven in 42 overs with Orlando James carrying the load with 79 from 97 deliveries.

St. Maarten’s Nathan Edwards, who represented Empire Nation in the Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion this year, was the pick of the bowlers for Leeward Islands, snatching four wickets for 28 runs in nine overs.

Leeward Islands were 86 for six in 21.1 overs when play was called. Antigua and Barbuda’s Jewel Andrew top scored with 20, while Michael Palmer made 18. Aadian Racha who had two for 22 in five overs and Rikki Ragoonanan with two for eight in five overs were the pick of the bowlers for the home team.

The defeat for Leeward Islands came just two days after they were beaten by 115 runs by Barbados, and three days after a five-wicket loss to the Windward Islands.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Windward Islands defeated Barbados by 134 runs while Jamaica beat Guyana by nine wickets. The teams will now each play two T20 matches to round off the competition which was contested on a shortened schedule after persistent rain ruled out play in the first week.