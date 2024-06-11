Third report of rape by masked men in a week

- Advertisement -

By Tahna Weston

[email protected]

Instances of rape by masked men seem to be on a slow uptick, as yet another report is being investigated by the police in less than a week, and women are being asked to do everything to protect themselves.

This most recent incident allegedly involves an adult woman, who was sexually violated by a masked man.

Reports are that that incident is alleged to have occurred this past Saturday at about 4am.

The report which was made to the Gray’s Farm Police Station has been referred to the Special Victims Unit.

The police continue to investigate this matter.

Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer that any sexual offence, or any offence for that matter, committed against a female is of the utmost concern for the force.

Thomas said that women should take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, especially those living alone, by ensuring that their homes are properly secured at all times.

“When it comes to women being violated or sexually assaulted, it always attracts the attention of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda and the police administration.

“We will continue to use everything at our disposal to encourage our females to be safe. The way they secure their homes, the way they walk on the streets, the way they go about conducting normal business is critical, because at the end of the day, by following the security and safety measures that we offer, we can become a whole lot safer,” Inspector Thomas said.

Thomas is admonishing the public, in particular women, to always be on the alert with regards to their surroundings and to avoid taking unnecessary risks, avoiding walking in locations that are poorly lit or remote.

He said that persons should make it a practice to pay attention to what is taking place in their surroundings.

“We will continue to appeal to the general public for any information regarding these ongoing investigations. And as I said earlier, any offence committed against women in Antigua and Barbuda is a serious concern … and will be given the level of attention that is warranted.

“It is rather disheartening, more so it is quite painful, that persons, especially females, are having their privacy, their security, invaded,” Thomas added.

Meanwhile, the police continue to probe two similar incidents occurring within the space of 24 hours – on June 2 and June 3 respectively.

Allegations are that masked men entered the homes of two unsuspecting women and sexually violated them.