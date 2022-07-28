Third man charged in relation to Parham robbery and shooting remanded

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The third man alleged to have been involved in a recent robbery and shooting has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison after he surrendered to the police on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, a wanted bulletin was issued for the arrest of Jaquan Teague of Fort Road, and after being at large for about three days, he surrendered to the police.

He was subsequently charged with attempted murder, shooting with intent, and robbery in connection with an alleged incident that took place in Parham on July 15.

Teague made his first appearance yesterday and was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP). He was told to return to court on August 3.

Teague is jointly charged with Parham residents 25-year-old Irannie Grant and 20-year-old Neil Mitchell who were arrested and charged last week with attempted murder, shooting with intent, and robbery in connection with the same July 15 alleged incident.

The trio allegedly carried out the robbery at a superette in Parham and, in the process, shot and injured 57-year-old Claudette Edwards and robbed her of an undisclosed sum of money.

Grant and Mitchell were remanded to HMP when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh late last week.