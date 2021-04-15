Third man accused of murdering Nigel Christian remanded

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A third person has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison for his alleged involvement in the murder of Customs officer, Nigel Christian.

On Tuesday morning, the police issued a wanted bulletin for Saleim Harrigan who they said was “wanted in connection with several serious criminal offences [and] is believed to be armed and therefore considered dangerous”.

But before the end of the day, the Greenbay man surrendered in the company of his attorney, Michael Archibald.

That same evening, the 30-year-old was charged for alleged involvement in Christian’s killing.

Yesterday, he appeared with his lawyer before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court, bound by foot chains and guarded by several officers.

Attorney Dane Hamilton Jnr had a watching brief on behalf of the victim’s mother.

Harrigan was ordered to return to court on July 7, alongside the other two men also charged in connection with Christian’s killing.

Thirty-year-old Lasean Bully of Cashew Hill and 28-year-old Wayne Thomas of Hatton made their first appearance before the same magistrate on April 10, having been taken into custody and questioned earlier that week.

They, too, were heavily restrained and guarded.

The three men are believed to have abducted Christian from his home in McKinnons on the afternoon of July 10 2020.

Later that day, Christian was found dead in the Thibou area, with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds about his body.

However, it is believed that there is a fourth individual involved in the incident.

Christian’s killing came nine months after another Customs Officer, Cornell Benjamin, was shot in the legs.

Both men had apparently been investigating a major fraud relating to a multi-million-dollar shortfall in revenue on items shipped into the country’s port.