Third adjournment in case of man charged in bar shooting

It will take another three months for the committal hearing of a man who allegedly shot another near a popular bar to get underway.

On June 26, 27-year-old Brandon Murphy and 19-year-old Jhonte Meade got into an argument on lower All Saints Road before Murphy drove off in his car, then turned around and fired a shot in Meade’s direction.

The alleged incident occurred around 5.50am near the Diamond Edge Night Club.

Shortly after the incident, Murphy was taken into custody by the police for questioning.

The police reportedly found gunshot residue on Murphy’s person and also in his car.

Murphy, of Point, was subsequently charged with shooting with intent to murder.

The defendant made his third appearance in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke, but the prosecution was not ready to proceed with the committal and the matter was therefore adjourned.

The accused was escorted back to His Majesty’s Prison where he has been on remand since his first court appearance.

His committal hearing is now set for January 25 2023.