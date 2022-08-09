Thieves break into secondary school, steal keys

- Advertisement -

Thieves broke into a local school on Monday night and made off with keys to the premises.

Police are investigating the incident at the Irene B Williams Secondary School in Swetes.

It was not clear up to news time if any other property was taken.

Director of Education Clare Browne confirmed the break-in to Observer yesterday. He said he had been alerted by the school’s principal.

Browne said once fingerprint specialists summoned to the scene had finished their work, school officials would be able to check to see if anything else was missing.

He continued that the Ministry of Works, which is responsible for school security, along with the Board of Education which assists with school repairs, had also been informed.

“It is disgraceful that our institutions of learning continue to be broken into. Our children and young people deserve better,” Browne added.

Recent years have seen a number of thefts and vandalism attacks on local schools.

It is also not the first time Irene B Williams Secondary – named after the acclaimed teacher and mother of Governor General Sir Rodney Williams – has fallen victim.

Previous incidents, including one in February 2019, have seen the school ransacked and e-books and laptops worth thousands of dollars stolen.