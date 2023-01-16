“They need to do better! PMS Principal voices displeasure over trophy presentation

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Principal of the Princess Margaret School (PMS) Dr Colin Greene has taken the Ministry of Sports to task over what he considers a ‘disappointing execution’ of the prize-giving ceremony after that school’s Under-20 girls football team secured the title last week.

PMS trounced Antigua Girls High School (AGHS) 10-0 in the finals.

The Under-20 female team had a dominant performance this season winning the double, in both the knockout and regular tournament, and while it should have been a day of celebration, it turned out to be one of disappointment as Greene explained that the manner in which they were presented the trophy was ‘handled poorly.’

“At the end of the game, we didn’t accept the trophies or the medals. I took the decision because I was there at the end of the game when were expecting some kind of presentation ceremony, but at the end of the game we saw this young lady, a school child, and she went and took the trophy to Lexy Phoenix who is our male coach, he is not our female coach and I asked him what is that?

He explained the child said Dukey (Karen Warner), a coach from another team, sent the trophy.

“Now I don’t understand what that means, so I said to Lexy, we cannot accept it and give them back the trophy, because if these girls worked so hard over the season, then I actually think some official from the Ministry of Sports should be there to make the presentation, not to have a coach from a rival school doing it, and to do it that way,” Greene explained.

This is not the first time that the school has been snuffed after winning a championship in the Inter-school competitions, as just last year, at the conclusion of the Inter-school Track and Field Competition, no winner was announced and the meet ended abruptly without a prize-giving.

The school’s track and field team did however receive their medals and trophies at a later date.

He said the entire thing was done in poor taste, and it is something that the Ministry should look into as it is imperative that female footballers, especially in this country, are encouraged.

“Female football in particular needs to be encouraged in a better way. The Ministry of Sports needs to give an explanation as to how they are doing these kinds of things, because when children do well you need to celebrate them properly.

“So, if they are not going to have a proper presentation, it is best that they give me at another time and we have our celebration and presentation of a standing that’s befitting champions,” Greene added.

He revealed that he did have a discussion over the matter with the Director of Sports, sharing his displeasure.

Greene did however commend his girls and their coach who is also a PE teacher at the school, Devikka Tittle, on a job well done.

He also congratulated his Under-14 boys’ team that also won their division.