‘They deserve jail time’: Sir Gerald calls for immediate action to stop animal cruelty

By Carlena Knight

Speaker of the House Sir Gerald Watt threw his support behind a recent protest by animal lovers over the number of cases of animal cruelty in Antigua and Barbuda.

Protestors, including members of the Dogs and Cats of Antigua welfare group, gathered outside Parliament on Monday to raise awareness of animal abuse and the police and government’s lack of effort to enforce laws on the perpetrators.

While speaking in Parliament on Monday Sir Gerald, who is also an avid dog lover, said he is on board with the calls for justice.

“I must say personally that I am glad to see it. The cruelty to animals in Antigua disgusts me and has disgusted me for years.

“We have come to a stage in our civilisation that we really need to deal with these miscreants. Not everybody in Antigua is cruel to animals. A lot of us, including myself, we love animals, I have had dogs from the age of 10 but we see the cruelty and we are becoming immune to it and I think the time has come that [it’s] jail time.

“People who abuse and throw acid [are] supposed to go to prison. It is not a matter of no fine. I think the time has come where we need to deal with this matter. We should not have to have persons standing there in the sun to let us do what is right,” he stated.

Local laws prohibit the maltreatment of animals and state that “no person shall torture, beat, injure, mutilate, neglect or treat with cruelty or overload an animal”.

As per the Animal Health Act of 2017, Part VII, Section 45, “[Offenders] shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $20,000, or to imprisonment not exceeding five years, or to both fine and imprisonment.”

However, this law is not being enforced.

Earlier this month Observer reported on two such incidents, including one in which a pet dog suffered terrible burns in an apparent acid attack, and another where a dog’s face was sliced open with a cutlass.

In an effort to further advocate for the enforcement of the local laws, the animal welfare group has launched a petition online at https://www.change.org/p/hold-abusers-accountable-end-animal-cruelty-in-antigua and is asking people to sign it.

That petition now has garnered a little more than 3,200 of the 5,000 signatures needed.

It will be presented to Prime Minister Gaston Browne amid moves to enforce both animal protection laws and those that seek to prosecute the abusers.